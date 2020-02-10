Jerry van Cheer went to the Oscars and of course went crazy

The stars on the red carpet from 2020 received from no one less than an extra dose of excitement Jerry Harris from Cheer. The outbreaker of the Netflix docu series about the cheer team of Navarro College hit the Oscars carpet as a correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While on the carpet, Jerry, famous for his encouraging mat-talk, got some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Idina Menzel, Brad Pitt, Billie Ellish, Finneas and more.

“I can’t believe I’m on the red carpet here,” he said during his introduction. “I’m just so excited.”

When Jerry came to the celebrities, he was ready – and of course the Jerry that everyone got to know and love.

“I’m so excited,” Ellish told Jerry. “Oscars!”

“I said the same thing!” Jerry said.

Ellish, who sang a cover of ‘Yesterday’ by The Beatles for the in memoriam segment at the Oscars 2020, even tried Jerry’s Navarro championship ring. He explained the ring to her when she tried it over her long, manicured nails, but it turned out he didn’t have to explain it.

“I know! We saw it, dude!” she said.

“We win,” Jerry laughed.

Jerry also interviewed Janelle Monáe and Mindy Kaling, but it was his moment with Oscar winner Pitt that the Cheer star really seemed to get it.

“The whole place literally became silent when I was talking to him. Like, that says a lot. I can’t believe everyone went quiet just because I was talking to Brad Pitt. He stopped for me. I’m literally just waving here, like who am I? He just stopped in front of me and he was just so happy and so happy to see me, just as I was so happy to see him, “Jerry said in the stories on Ellen’s Instagram.

The whole thing is documented on Instagram from The Ellen DeGeneres Show and we are sure that the entire segment will be just as delicious as it is broadcast on Ellen.