No último sábado, Jerry “The King” Lawler assinalou mais to grande marco na sua longa carreira. O Hall of Famer is a lutador for promoters and conquists related to the current course.

WWE, Jerry Lawler, published 70 comments and a map in plenary that was published in 2012 and published in 2020.

A Conquista aconteceu na CWA (Championship Wrestling of Arkansas) and a fight against the Arkansas heavyweight championship against Matt Riveira. You have to prevail against Carreira.

Jerry Lawler achieves 173º (sim, está correto) and there is no way to make such a decision. Jerry Lawler has a Twitter account and a Nova Conquista.

My career is facing another game! New Arkansas heavyweight champion! https://t.co/WWM4bhJotW

– Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 21, 2020

Would you like to comment on “The King” Lawler?