Jerry Rice warmed up with the San Francisco 49ers before the Super Bowl over two decades ago. The Hall of Famer hopes that he will turn back the clock before the Super Bowl LIV and have some fun with his former team.

Rice, who had warmed up with the 49s in suit and tie before the NFC championship game, said on Friday that he would like to do it again. He is not sure if security will let him onto the field before the game, but he will do his best.

When Brown gets the chance to break away with the team, he knows exactly which route he will take in his full suit.

I just spoke to Jerry Rice who will be in Miami. “I don’t know if they’ll leave me in the field, but I’ll try.”

Rice performs at least one passport pattern while warming up 49ers in a full suit.

“It will be a go pattern,” said Rice. “I like to go deep.”

– David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself), January 24, 2020

The presence of Rice on the field before the matchup against the Green Bay Packers seemed to ignite the 49ers. The 57-year-old showed that he still has some sweet trains and can drive clean routes.

We don’t think it would make sense for NFL security to prevent the league’s most accomplished receiver from ever being on the field. He will surely be there when the 49ers win the Super Bowl, and it would be appropriate if he presented the Lombardi Trophy to the team on the podium.