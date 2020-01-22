Nothing was found Bravo-verse more exciting than Jerry O ‘Connell!

The 45-year-old actress provided some intimate tea about her husband Rebecca RomijnThe bedroom activities were on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live when a caller asked if they had a role as a Bravo couple.

What started out as a very subtle answer turned out to be a full, passionate monologue from the star of Stand By Me as a definitive personality of Real Housewives. He said:

“I don’t want to name any names. I don’t want to put anyone in. But let’s just say I want to play a wife who’s probably been thrown out and gone back – maybe just for a quick… visit. You know, what’s going on? I’m talking about, Tre? We only had a few minutes before ICE was here. Come on, let’s do it. That’s what I want to do. “

If you can’t tell, Jerry is referring Joe Giudice at Teresa Giudice. Fans know RHONJ is awaiting final decision on his exile in Italy.

Sadly, the distance recently caused Tre and Joe to end their marriage for more than 20 years. But Juicy Joe seems to be very understanding about the whole thing. He wrote to Instagram following their breakup announcement:

“Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to hold onto. Life is too short to touch. Life is too short to be unloved. Life is too short to be unhappy. Life is too short to not forgive. Life is too short to not live the way we want it. Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment. Life is worth living, so ‘ Don’t LIVE! “

Teresa seems to be doing just that – and there seems to be no strong feelings between her and Joe. In that case, he was publicly LOL playing the role of Jerry, and wrote at the bottom of a post on Instagram about the late-night interview:

“I died lol.”

It is important to note, however, that Rebecca may have a crush on other Bravolebrity as a whole. Everywhere in the interview included Andy Cohen, Jerry says the 47-year-old actress is a huge fan of the Under Deck Mediterranean’s João Franco.

He admitted:

“He was a great guy in João. He talked a lot. He was really happy when at the end of last season he was promoted to captain. He was like, ‘He’s really moving the world.’

