We’ve all grown up watching the funny pranks of Tom and Jerry’s cartoons, so much so that the names of both fictional characters have become synonymous with cat and mouse. But what if there was a real-life “Jerry” in the hotel room where he was staying?

Well, that’s exactly what happened when a man found a brown mouse in his hotel room and referred to him as “Jerry.”

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, you can see a man dialing the phone to speak with the cleaning staff of the hotel where he is staying. The legend of the video on Twitter says that the man is “Arab”, although the fact remains unconfirmed.

However, the man in the video begins the call saying that his “English is not very good.” Then he asks the polite receptionist if he has seen Tom and Jerry.

This Arab guy calls the hotel reception to complain about a mouse in his room. Listen to how he describes the situation pic.twitter.com/feObtAj9Bp

– Arab Brincess (@ Ella_7991) January 17, 2020

When the receptionist said she really knew who Tom and Jerry were, the hotel guest said: “Send someone, there is a Jerry in my room.”

At first, the confused receptionist is surprised, but then quickly understands. “Are you saying there is a mouse in your room?” He asks the guest what the latter answers in the affirmative. He then asks the receptionist to “bring Tom.”

When the receptionist says that there is no “Tom” working in the hotel, the guest says “just come”.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with more than 700k of likes and more than 250k of retweets. While the fact that the man called the mouse “Jerry” was funny, many also found the cold response of the receptionist funny.

How was the British man as calm as if I had drowned laughing

– al ☄︎ (@waspsandbees) January 17, 2020

Arab Guy: I have Jerry in my room … can you … can you bring Tom to my room? Tom: pic.twitter.com/PryHj4Hf8l

– Worthy of praise means Hamid (@abedolhameed) January 17, 2020

Jerry in the corner of the room watching the man call the reception knowing that it is untouchable pic.twitter.com/PIxdvCs6zz

– (@BasedKirby) January 17, 2020

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.