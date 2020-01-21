Click here for updates on this story

Honolulu, HI (KITV) – Lawyer representing Jerry Hanel, the suspect who killed two Honolulu police officers, believes his client planned the deadly attack on Sunday without any apparent warning. Jonathan Burge has represented Hanel in several cases since 2015 and is still trying to deal with the tragedy that happened on Hibiscus Drive.

“He was a little behind, not in a part where he’s going to go crazy like that,” said Burge.

He thinks the attack was planned because Hanel knew he would be kicked out of the house and wanted to “end things with a bang.”

“He planned this out pretty well because the way the house was put up, it looks like he was planning to burn it down,” said Burge.

Burge noted that he had a close relationship with its owner, Lois Cain.

“She generally cared about the guy. They had known each other for a long time and she always supported him. She wanted him to get help, she was worried about his mental state. I think she went there to try to convince him that he must leave before the police are involved, “said Burge.

Their relationship has gone wrong recently because Cain would not have allowed him to get a new dog. Before the incident, Burge said that Hanel did not get along with his neighbors, some even filed freezing orders against him.

“Follow them, take photos, etc. There was an indication. He was charged with assault. Confronted by neighbors who were in his garden. The neighbor said he pushed him, Jerry said he didn’t, ”said Burge.

He is also shocked to see how Hanel was able to get a gun because of these TROs against him.

“Anyone who has a prohibition order against them cannot or has a firearm. It is a federal crime. It is a crime in Hawaii,” said Burge.

Honolulu police chief Susan Ballard said at a press conference on Sunday that Hanel did not have a license for the weapons. The deaths of two Honolulu police officers strike near his home for Burge because he was part of the force in the 1980s.

“Whenever an officer is injured or killed, it always affects me. Especially knowing that it was my client, I put my brain to the test. Could I have known something earlier or done something? “, He said.

As the investigation continues, Burge will continue to represent Hanel until the police can confirm his death. Hanel is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for abusing 911 calls.

