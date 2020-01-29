Jerry Falwell Jr. supports VEXIT; Governor of West Virginia said he would welcome Virginians

UPDATE 3:00 PM: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said he would support the efforts of Virginia counties and communities to leave the Commonwealth and join the state of West Virginia.

“We need a state government which is not elected by federal workers in the suburbs of Washington, DC, which will protect our divine rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and I believe that West Virginia will do just that, “says Falwell.

“This is why, while campaigning for my good friends President Donald Trump and Governor Jim Justice this election year, I will also support any effort to let the people decide the issue of Virginia county membership. to the state of West Virginia. “

Justice has declared that West Virginia will welcome any Virginians who join West Virginia.

West Virginia became a state in 1863 after delegates decided to separate from Virginia and form a new state.

ORIGINAL HISTORY:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WFXR) – The President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., and Governor Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) Have scheduled a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The press conference will take place in Martinsburg, about three hours northeast of Roanoke and Lynchburg. (Watch the LIVE press conference above this article or by clicking here.)

In a tweet this morning, Falwell said the audience “won’t want to miss” at 2 p.m. press conference.

Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) and I have a press conference today at 2:00 pm to share revolutionary information on very important issues that will affect our two states and the 2020 elections. You won’t want to miss it. Connect here on my twitter for a live broadcast.

– Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) January 28, 2020

Radio host Todd Starnes said Falwell and Justice would make “historic” news.

Falwell had previously told Starnes that he would encourage civil disobedience if the Virginia General Assembly adopted certain gun control measures.

