Jeremy Renner seems quite impressed in Conor McGregor's fight

Jeremy Renner doesn’t seem too worried about Conor McGregor’s fight (Image: Splash)

Let us set the scene, friends.

It’s a Saturday night, boxing legend Conor McGregor has just defeated his rival in about four seconds, they all stand up and hit the air triumphantly …

And what does Jeremy Renner do?

Oh, he’s right, collapsed in his chair and checking his emails.

It looked like he was ready to get into his pajamas and watch some Netflix (Image: Splash)

Seriously guys, just let him go home (Image: Splash)

Our favorite Avengers star could not have been more impressed while watching the fight from the stands and is absolutely brilliant.

The 49-year-old man seemed to prefer to be in his pajamas and watch Netflix than watch Conor make his way to victory at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

Jezza joined a series of famous friends who seemed a little more absorbed in the event, including Tom Brady, Ludacris and the fighter Dave Bautista.

We told you the stars were out!

👋 @ Renner4Real # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/q75t1zDPrZ

– UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

Actor Hawkeye has kept a low profile since late last year, when his divorce battle with former Sonni Pachecho went dark.

Sonni, who shares the six-year-old daughter, Ava with Jeremy, said the actor had a history of substance abuse and verbal and emotional abuse.

More: entertainment



Star representatives responded to recent complaints, telling Metro.co.uk this week: ‘The welfare of his daughter Ava has always been and remains Jeremy’s main focus. ‘This is an issue that the court must decide.

“It is important to keep in mind that the dramatizations made in Sonni’s statement are a unilateral account made with a specific goal in mind.”





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Montana Brown, from Love Island, pays tribute to Mike Thalassitis on what would have been his 27th birthday

MORE: Victoria Beckham will do anything to get that perfect and good selfie on her