Jeremy Lauzon is heard after a rookie mistake

Boston Bruins’ young defender Jeremy Lauzon will face a disciplinary hearing in a 4-2 win against Arizona over his check on Derek Stepan’s head.

The check can be traced back to youthful exuberance and would like to impress his teammates from Boston Bruins, but unfortunately the timing was somewhat inconvenient for Jeremy Lauzon, which affected the contact point.

The success of an experienced man like Derek Stepan shows exactly the young player the Boston Bruins have in Jeremy Lauzon. He is a no-nonsense guy who plays a strong game on his defensive.

The piece itself actually looks a little innocent. Jeremy Lauzon tried to hit Stepan, but the Coyotes Center looked down on an unfavorable time and landed his head in the line of fire. In reality, it looked like Lauzon would only hit the glass.

Unfortunately for the defender, the Boston Bruins also conceded the first goal of the game for former draft picker Phil Kessel while Anders Bjork served his five-minute major. Lauzon left the game and was given a match penalty, leaving his team to fight with five defenders on the bench. It’s unlikely that this will put him in the hands of head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Before this incident, Jeremy Lauzon appears to be Connor Clifton, who plays a role in the back end of the Boston Bruins after being promoted by the Providence Bruins.

Perhaps the biggest question for today’s Detroit Red Wings game is whether Brandon Carlo will be willing to miss last night’s game for personal reasons. That and whether the discipline is as tough as an import ban.

If Lauzon does indeed have to sit for a game, the Boston Bruins may need to mix the defensive pairings a bit, even though they missed two periods yesterday. This could be problematic. Despite their poor reputation, the Red Wings have proven to be a kind of bogey.

To be fair, Jeremy Lauzon has no history of suspensions or reckless behavior in the NHL, and although they must be considered hard on the head, this doesn’t look deliberate or malicious.

Add that Derek Stepan has returned to the ice, so you assume that there will be no concussions or injuries and that you will have to face a fine and a puncture on the wrist is the right punishment. It is unclear whether this will be the case.

Hopefully that’s because Jeremy Lauzon is slowly but surely making himself a strong option for the Boston Bruins.