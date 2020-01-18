Check code M: Cast stars: Jennifer Winget, Tanj Virwani, Aalekh Kapoor, Keshav Sadhna

director: Akshay Choubey

Streaming is on: Zee 5 and ALTBalaji

M Code Review: Jennifer Winget’s digital debut is bold and sticks to the edge of your seat

Check code M: What is it about? & What is the scenario?

Major Monica Mehra, a military lawyer, is appointed to investigate a case of a terrorist encounter that also results in the killing of a military officer. The meeting leads to protests and things get worse when the mother of the dead alleged terrorists burns in public.

Monica, ready for her own marriage, throws herself. Initially, the case looks like an open and closed species, but when it plunges deeper, it is obvious that things are not as simple as they seem.

It is a control without spoilers, as always, without going into the story in detail, I jump straight to the script.

The best features of the Zee5 & ALTBalaji’s Code M scenario are that it is fast, not stretched and does its goal without unnecessary detail. The show takes approximately 3 hours because it has 8 episodes with a duration of 22 to 28 minutes. The story collects a blow, is brave and doesn’t bother to say what it wants to say. Something worth appreciating.

Although the situation is sometimes slightly predicted, the scenario is able to keep most people on the edge of their seat or get them to bite their nails. The last two episodes are good and certainly the best of all.

However, it still appears that this is only a dignified watch, because the treatment is not at the mark. Even if the story and scenario keep you addicted, you will never feel completely involved in normal treatment. Also, the love journey between Monica and her fiancé can’t warm your heart as it should be. The tread scene between the two is usually unpleasant and hardly leaves an impression. In this case, it means that in Zee5 you are looking for a speed redirection button that is a match again (LOL!)

Check code M: What are the performances and directions?

Jennifer Winget as Major Monica Mehra makes a decent web debut. It looks beautiful and looks good, but if you look forward to seeing it completely, you will be disappointed.

Dance Virwani as a legal advisor to Angad and a former friend of Monika are also fine. He has a good screen presence that works mostly for his character.

Rajat Kapoor as Colonel Chauhan plays a character with layers. He is a good but experienced actor like him deserves much more.

Aalekh Kapoor and Keshav Sadhna as Major Shakti and Major Gaurav play interesting characters with sincerity.

Akshay Choubey did a good job as a director. Though he couldn’t show the show as well as desired, it is still one of the few rare decent found in Zee5 and ALTBalaji.

Overall, the M code is finally a remarkable show from Zee5 and ALTBalaji. Try this edge of the seat detector for a bold message, but your expectations remain limited.

Rated: 3 stars

