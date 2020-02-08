Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Talk about Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez shed a tear or two while she thought about her incredibly Super bowl Halftime Show.

During a stop by “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon“on Friday the global icon told all the hard work she did in the 15 minutes extravaganza with Shakira, why it meant so much to her and how the reaction was overwhelming.

“I got emotional because we worked so hard,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “We started working for my set in November, and you know, it was just every day, every day. It’s a short time, you know what I mean? But so much is going on at the time.”

“They’re hundreds of people. They’ve put that stage together in seven minutes,” she added. “And then you sit on it, and then you rock – it’s crazy. It’s such a big problem. I’m just happy that everyone enjoyed it! That’s why I got emotional!”

The thriple threat then explained how she woke up in the morning of the Super Bowl in Miami, trained and had her choreographer come so she could go through the dance steps “a few more times to call in a few moments.”

Prayer, she explained, helped her overcome fear, because she had to wait all day for her to stand on the podium.

Jimmy then accompanied Jennifer through her entire performance, starting with a series in which the singer performed on a miniature Empire State Building.

“I wanted women to be at the top of the world, we are now at the top of the world. At the top of the Empire State Building, they do” Jenny From the Block, “Jennifer explained. “I’m a girl from New York.”

She then spoke about her sensational pole dancing series.

“That was my little nod to” Hustlers. ” I was like: “I learned some polar things, let me see what I can do, we can put it in,” she said with a smile. “I felt again, it was a very powerful movement. It was like: “Look Ma, no hands!”

Her daughter, Emme, performed during a surprise performance and sang a few bars of “Let’s Get Loud”, which turned out to be another powerful move.

“She has the performance gene. She doesn’t leave it in mind how big it is or how it scares you,” said the proud 11-year-old mother.

“I think she’s strengthened. She’s excited, but like a cute, excited. I wish I felt more like her. I wish I didn’t realize all the consequences of all the thousands of things that could go wrong, that’s what makes “You’re nervous. But she’s having a good time and I would never let her do it if she felt uncomfortable somehow.”

The mother / daughter duo also brought a bit of Bruce Sprinsteen’s “Born in the USA”, of which the singer admitted that she had called him for permission.

“He called to the Super Bowl and he said,” You can really sing and dance, “Jennifer revealed.

Watch the international superstar dish on her epic Super Bowl spectacular above!

