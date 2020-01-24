Jennifer Lopez shows a funny video behind the scenes of her Super Bowl rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez shared some behind-the-scenes preparations for her Super Bowl half-time performance, and it looks like she’s having fun rehearsing.

The 50-year-old singer and actress posted a video on her Instagram where she “waits for her cue” while standing on the American football field.

J-Lo can be seen on the floor with a bent hand before she breaks into a dance movement.

Then she jumped up abruptly and started laughing at the silliness of the situation.

Jennifer said, “I’m just here on the 25-yard line waiting for my cue” before tossing her microphone from one hand to the other.

(Image: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram)

Then she paced a little before the video ended with her sitting on the floor, still waiting for her moment to shine.

Jennifer labeled the post with a star and a soccer emoji along with: “Waiting for my cue like … Only 10 days until #SuperBowlLIV!”

She continued, “The countdown is on. Are you ready? #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV.”

Jennifer will share the halftime show with her Latino colleague Shakira.

It is the first time that the couple has been on stage together and promises to be as spectacular as the previous Super Bowl shows.

The game itself is one of the best that Kansas City Chiefs has had against the San Francisco 49ers for many years.

When she was announced in the cast, she said, “I’m so excited that they chose two strong women, both Latinas.

“I think they really wanted to make a statement and I am really happy to be part of this new movement of inclusiveness and diversity and to embrace women.”

Jennifer Lopez is ready for action

It is the first time that J-Lo is on stage with Shakira

Jen has recently received a number of nominations for her role as Ramona Vega in Hustlers, including a movie guild guild that nods as the best supporting actress despite losing to Laura Dern.

