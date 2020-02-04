Jennifer Lopez shares video of sweet moment with daughter before Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez posted a video of an intimate moment she shared with her daughter before the Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday evening, Lopez and Shakira pulled out all the stops for their show-stopping Super Bowl performance.

The daughter of Lopez, the 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, made a surprising appearance during the spectacle, together with her mother on stage to sing her 1999 song “Let’s Get Loud”.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

On Monday, when Lopez recalled the critically acclaimed show, she shared a video behind the scenes that was made just before she went on stage.

In the video, which was shared on her Instagram account, the Hustlers star kisses her daughter on the forehead before she hugs her tightly.

Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez perform at the Super Bowl rest show on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida (Getty Images)

She and her daughter then walk to the stage together, before Lopez joins her accompanying dancers to lead a motivational pep talk.

Muñiz jumps around and claps excitedly towards the end of the video, just before her mother takes her place on the stage.

In the Instagram caption for the video, Lopez explained that she hopes that girls all over the world “feel proud of everything they are”.

“These moments were recorded just minutes before we were on stage last night,” wrote the singer.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/7

The stars of the Super Bowl rest time shone in gold and silver when they closed their performance, Shakira wore an outfit complete with a trimmed coat, crop-top, tassels and sneakers, and Jennifer Lopez in a beautiful bodysuit, with silver decorations along her leg.

Getty Images

2/7

Shakira was a vision in red when she opened the show with her song “She Wolf” from 2009, surrounded by a horde of dancers, also dressed in deep red ensembles.

Getty Images

3/7

The singer turned into a crop-top and skirt combo while performing a solo belly dance routine, before being accompanied by her dancers to sing her hit 2001 “Whenever, Wherever.”

Getty Images

4/7

Lopez started her part of the show on a pole, referring to her opening scene in that of Lorene Scafaria hustlers. The singer wore a wavy, pink skirt with a leather, cut-out, studded bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots underneath.

Getty Images

5/7

Just before she started singing her 2002 song “Jenny from the Block,” Lopez tore her pink skirt away to fully reveal her entire leather ensemble, adorned with a pair of silver, fingerless gloves.

Getty Images

6/7

Before performing an enchanting pole dancing routine, Lopez removed her black outfit to reveal a silver mirrored bodysuit underneath. She was surrounded by a series of dancers in white and silver ensembles.

Getty Images

7/7

The daughter of Lopez, the 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, appeared surprisingly during the evening of the evening and joined her mother to sing her song “Let’s Get Loud” from 1999. Lopez wrapped a feathered Puerto Rican flag around her as she joined her daughter on stage, while Muñiz and the other children’s artists wore white.

Getty Images

1/7

The stars of the Super Bowl rest time shone in gold and silver when they closed their performance, Shakira wore an outfit complete with a trimmed coat, crop-top, tassels and sneakers, and Jennifer Lopez in a beautiful bodysuit, with silver decorations along her leg.

Getty Images

2/7

Shakira was a vision in red when she opened the show with her song “She Wolf” from 2009, surrounded by a horde of dancers, also dressed in deep red ensembles.

Getty Images

3/7

The singer turned into a crop-top and skirt combo while performing a solo belly dance routine, before being accompanied by her dancers to sing her hit 2001 “Whenever, Wherever.”

Getty Images

4/7

Lopez started her part of the show on a pole, referring to her opening scene in that of Lorene Scafaria hustlers. The singer wore a wavy, pink skirt with a leather, cut-out, studded bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots underneath.

Getty Images

5/7

Just before she started singing her 2002 song “Jenny from the Block,” Lopez tore her pink skirt away to fully reveal her entire leather ensemble, adorned with a pair of silver, fingerless gloves.

Getty Images

6/7

Before performing an enchanting pole dancing routine, Lopez removed her black outfit to reveal a silver mirrored bodysuit underneath. She was surrounded by a series of dancers in white and silver ensembles.

Getty Images

7/7

The daughter of Lopez, the 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, appeared surprisingly during the evening of the evening and joined her mother to sing her song “Let’s Get Loud” from 1999. Lopez wrapped a feathered Puerto Rican flag around her as she joined her daughter on stage, while Muñiz and the other children’s artists wore white.

Getty Images

“The only thing I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and around the world, to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are.

“We are proud to acknowledge that together we make this beautiful country truly amazing.”

Lopez shares her twin, Emma and Maximillian Maribel Muñiz, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Anthony praised his daughter for her Super Bowl performance and tweeted: “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are mine (heart emoji) and I am yours forever. “

.