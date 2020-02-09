Jennifer Lopez is balancing women in pole dance as an exercise routine

She surely gave us goosebumps with her amazing performance at the Superbowl halftime show. Our hearts skipped a few beats while she struggled effortlessly to dance on pole and defied gravity while singing her success numbers. And while the star of Hustlers captivated his audience with his perfect movements and his beautiful voice, we could not help imagining what makes it literally perfect, without the slightest idea of ​​showing five decades of life. Presenting pole dance on such a conventional platform could also be an indication of its recent rise in popularity. Lopez began to dance pole while preparing for his role as Ramona in the Hollywood blockbuster The Hustlers and now a growing number of people are turning to pole dance as a form of exercise routine.

Jennifer Lopez dancing at the 2020 Superbowl

Pole Fitness and its incredible benefits:

The physical state of the poles has skyrocketed for all its varied health benefits. Pole dance is a form of medium-high intensity exercises that target large and small muscle groups throughout the body. Let us guide you through it to learn more about the Pole exercise routine.

one] Strengthens all the muscles of the body:

For fitness lovers who want to strengthen themselves and not skinny, pole dance may be the best option for you. It literally strengthens all the muscles in your body. Unlike other workouts that use weights to gain muscles, in pole dance, you use full body weight to build muscles. Bar dancers gain incredibly fast upper body strength, but with advanced tricks, your whole body sees the impact, especially the core.

two] It is a complete body workout:

Pole Fitness is a complete body workout that offers a unique way to combine dance, athletics, movement and acrobatics. There is a wide variety of exercises and movements that work your entire body, not as isolated movements. Not only are you using your own body weight to build strength while turning, climbing and investing in the pole, but static lifts, ascents, turns and movements are fantastic for resistance training. And as you link the movements into routines, you will also get fantastic cardiovascular exercises.

3] It helps to lose weight quickly:

Probably why the popularity of Pole dance in fitness circuits is so high is because it helps you lose weight quickly. An hour of pole dance burns 250 calories, which is exactly similar to losing weight in the gym. As you learn more advanced and challenging movements, you can train more muscle groups and burn more fat in those areas.

4] Reduce stress and anxiety:

Together with this new body confidence, the endorphins released by exercise will reduce your overall stress levels. If you have a stressful day, a hardcore pole workout is a great way to relieve stress! This is because adrenaline builds up when we get stressed. A good training session with the cane will work every muscle in your body in such a perfect way to release all that extra adrenaline. You will definitely be calmer after your pole dance training.

5] Increase confidence:

It probably has to do with movements that play an important role in the physical state of the post, building trust becomes a fact. It is predominantly the confidence you gain when learning a new skill and the gradual toning of your body causes positive changes in both your mental and physical perspective.

If you are looking for a more long-term way to stay healthy, but hate going to the gym, pole dance is a dynamic sport that challenges all parts of your body in a shorter space of time.

