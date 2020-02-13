Jennifer Hudson will pay special tribute to Kobe Bryant at the 2020 NBA All Star game

NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2020 / – Hudson’s appearance at the opening night before the launch of the players; Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo join Chance The Rapper for the NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show; Chaka Khan and Tenille Arts each sing US and Canadian national anthems; Queen Latifah sings with the Chicago youth in a special performance during the State Farm® All-Star Saturday night

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (https://www.NBA.com/) announced today that the GRAMMY® award-winning recording artist and Oscar winner, as well as Chicago-born Jennifer Hudson, pay special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant his daughter Gianna and her seven friends who tragically died on January 26. Hudson’s appearance will open at the United Center the night before players launch for the 69th NBA All Star game on Sunday, February 16, and air live at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

The league also unveiled an all-star cast of actors that include the previously announced triple GRAMMY winner and Chicago-born Chance The Rapper, Golden Globe, Emmy, Oscar and the three-time GRAMMY winner and Chicago-born Common as well Rap artist Taylor Bennett will join the brother and companion of Chance all weekend.

Before the launch of the All-Star team, Common will greet fans in Chicago with a moving tale of what basketball means to the city. Before the tip, Chicago and ten-time GRAMMY winner Chaka Khan will sing the US national anthem, and country singer-songwriter Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian national anthem. At halftime Chance The Rapper will take the stage with the five-time GRAMMY winner Lil Wayne, the 2020 GRAMMY winner DJ Khaled and the GRAMMY-nominated Migos rapper Quavo to achieve a star-studded performance on their hit charts.

During the State Farm All-Star Saturday night on February 15, the rapper, singer and actress Queen Latifah, awarded the Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Primetime Emmy Prize, will be performed by youngsters from Chicago for a special performance of Stevie Wonder’s classic song ” Love’s in Need of Love Today. “The evening ends at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

On Friday, February 14, the Chicago Children’s Choir will sing the U.S. national anthem to NBA Rising Stars, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. As previously announced, Taylor Bennett will perform at half-time.