Jennifer Hudson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at All-Star Game

CHICAGO, Ill. – Jennifer Hudson comes to the All-Star Game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with her voice.

The NBA has released a list of entertainers en route to All-Star weekend, the group with Hudson – the dual Grammy winner and Oscar winner – who, just before the Sunday evening player introductions, will pay a special tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash that cost their lives in Southern California on January 26.

Other additions announced by the NBA Thursday: DJ Khaled, Quavo and Lil Wayne will join the previously announced Grammy winner and Chicago-born Chance the Rapper during the halftime show of Sunday night; Queen Latifah will be accompanied by Chicago youth to perform Stevie Wonder’s “Love in Need of Love Today” during Saturday’s events; and the Chicago Children’s Choir sings ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ for the Rising Stars competition on Friday evening.

And Damian Lillard can still perform – although injury keeps him from playing this weekend.

The Portland guard played Sunday in the All-Star Game and participated in the 3-point game as a participant in the All-Star Saturday Night events. But he injured his groin in the last game of the Trail Blazers before the break on Wednesday night, and that will keep him out of the field.

Lillard, however, will be in Chicago and has not ruled out that she will take the stage on Saturday night. The five-fold All-Star is a popular rapper – he raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. – and the NBA hopes he will act.

His plan, if he can enter the stage, is accompanied by Jeremih and Lil Wayne.

“We just started investigating what we could do to make it count, and we tried to find Chicago artists who could be part of it,” Lillard said. “Jeremih will be on stage with me and he is from Chicago, he is on one of my biggest songs on my current album. And then again, I am going to do a song on my previous album and that is also one of my biggest songs with Lil Wayne, so it will be a pretty good deal. “

The rise of Lillard in music did not come easily. Although he had become known by being an All-Star player, he still had to pay his rights as a performer. He worked his way up via Instagram and Soundcloud, built up a crowd of fans and built up respect within the rap community. And now he has three albums to his name, plus enough credibility that big names want to work with him.

“I think the number 1 that people see is the route I took in my music,” Lillard said. “I didn’t just jump in and say,” listen to my music because I’m an NBA player. ” I took the path that another aspiring artist would take, and I think this shows that I have taken it seriously, that I have a real passion for music and for hip hop. ”

Several other All-Star weekend artists were previously announced: three-time Grammy winner and Chicago resident Common, Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett, Chaka Khan (who sings the American national anthem before the All-Star Game) and country star Tenille Arts (who Will sing Canadian national anthem).

The role of Common will be to welcome fans to Chicago with a story about what basketball means to the city, that part that has yet to come before the teams are introduced on Sunday.

