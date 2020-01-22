Jennifer Aniston's posts of appreciation on Instagram prove that she still cannot overcome her SAG Awards victory!

Jennifer Aniston is not a new name or a new face in Hollywood. As it made headlines for its work projects, 2020 seems to have brought the spotlight back to the stage with a splash – not for one, but for two reasons. While Jen won an award at the recently held SAG Awards, she was also seen getting to know the former Brad Pitt flame. The legendary actress won an award for her role in The Morning Show for an exceptional performance by an actress in a drama series. While accepting the award, Aniston even reacted to Pitt by watching his acceptance speech.

“We all grew up together. We really do and it sounds like a really fun evening to celebrate and encourage each other and keep working,” she said after receiving the award. Jen has now taken Instagram for a special mention to those without whom she could not have reached this milestone. She celebrated her victory with teammates at The Morning Show and top talent manager Aleen Keshishian. “Thanks to my amazing team for staying with me,” wrote Aniston in addition to a photo of them together.

She then thanked the still famous Huvane brothers. Aniston uploaded an image while standing between the two elegant men at the awards ceremony and captioned it, “Love my Huvanes – Kevin and Stephen”, alongside a love-struck emoji . Ending her Instagram stories, she then posted a candid photo of herself from the awards night. Aniston, 50, was warm in a tight-fitting white satin dress from Christian Dior by John Galliano. “You don’t really have much life, so it’s nice to go out and put on a pretty dress and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going,” she said, accepting the honor. “He’s back to work tomorrow.”

