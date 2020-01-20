Jennifer Aniston wins the 2020 SAG Award for The Morning Show

ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is a winner, honey!

The Morning Show star took the Outstanding Performance award from a female actor in a Drama series tonight to the 2020 SAG Awards for her rendition of Alex Levy, an experienced TV reporter who is constantly on the brink of a mental collapse. Aniston defeated fellow TV starsHelena Bonham Carter (The crown), Olivia Colman (The crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) for the honor.

Aniston was in shock when she entered the stage to hold her acceptance speech (this is Jen’s first solo SAG victory as she won Outstanding Performance from an ensemble in a comedy series alongside her co-stars from Friends in 1996).

“What?! Oh, my god. This is so incredible,” she said. “What a room.”

Aniston joked about her The Morning Show character: “Who knew that emotional disturbances felt so good? It was literally seven months of therapy for about 20 years of work. So thanks for watching.”

Aniston also shouted at her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoonand added, “I love you girl. It took 20 years, but we finally did it.”

Aniston continued: “” I know that the few times I have been invited to this room for the past 20 years, it has been so special, the times that I have been invited. And being here is real and honor. Thank you. Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance (in Uncut Gems) is extraordinary and your magic is real. I love you, buddy. “