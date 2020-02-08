Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram in the funniest way

The cast of the hit television series Friends is gathering, but on Instagram. Everyone has joined in social networks and now, it is safe to say that the world is a better place. Jennifer Aniston broke the Internet when she joined the social media platform and now Matthew Perry has surprised her fans by joining the Insta family and was instantly welcomed by her Friends co-stars in the most adorable way. After Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston was the last to welcome Perry to Instagram and her post is a delight for all fans who still watch comedy after all these years.

To welcome her close friend and former co-star, Jennifer Aniston published her and Perry’s sweetest image. The image was accompanied with the caption: “I’m surprised that Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering it was an eh … umm … oh shit Oh! A computer that processes TRANSPONSTER.” And you will really understand this title if you are a true Friends fan. For those not versed, the legend is a reference to the episode of the fourth season when Rachel (Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) lose their apartment to Chandler (Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) during a series of questions about each other . Rachel and Monica do not answer the tiebreaker question about Chandler’s work correctly.

“What is Chandler Bing’s job?” Asks Ross of David Schwimmer. As close as they were, Chandler’s friends never knew what he was doing. So, in a desperate attempt to win the game, Aniston says he is a “transponder,” which, of course, turns out to be an incorrect answer. “That’s not even a word!” Cries Monica. It was not difficult for fans to get the reference considering that it is still our favorite comedy and we are all guilty of watching it in a loop.

Jennifer Aniston’s publication comes a day after Lisa Kudrow celebrated Perry’s arrival with another Friends reference title. “Finally! Hooray! I can’t believe my eyes. MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife,” he wrote next to a photo with Perry. Although Cox did not share a post about his name, he expressed his enthusiasm in the comments section of Kudrow. “Yes, Matty! !!” Perry joined Instagram on February 6 and already has about 3.8 million followers.