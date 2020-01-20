Jennifer Aniston wanted to play Wonder Woman

Jennifer Aniston has immersed her toes in many film and television genres during her career, but it seems that one has got away.

After accepting the prize for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in “The Morning Show” at the 2020 SAG Awards On Sunday evening, the actress backstage revealed to reporters that she always wanted to play Wonder Woman.

“I wanted to be Wonder Woman, but I waited too long,” Aniston said, according to the journalist room People.

“I don’t know. I have a lot to do. I honestly feel like I’m just taking a creative step,” she continued. “I just discovered a new love of this in a new way that I didn’t know I had before, so I almost have new eyes to see what I do as an actor.”

Before talking about her superhero ambitions, Aniston arrived backstage and expressed her shock at her victory. “I’m shaking,” she said. “I didn’t see this coming at all, so it’s very exciting. I’m overwhelmed.”

The 50-year-old actress was also nominated here Olivia Colman (“The crown”), Helena Bonham Carter (“The crown”), Jodie Comer, (“Killing Eve”) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). Although Aniston won the SAG Award, it was Colman who took the Golden Globe home in the category earlier this month.

Aniston, who previously won a SAG Award in 1996 when she won with the cast ‘Friends’, is currently working on season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’, to which she gives stars together Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. However, Aniston said she hopes to return to comedies.

“I want to do more comedies,” she said. “I want to laugh a little.”

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery

Getty

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite and more must-see photos from Inside the SAG Awards