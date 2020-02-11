Jennifer Aniston turns 51 and receives sweet birthday titles from her friends

Jennifer Aniston She turned 51 on Tuesday and her A-list confidants went to social media to wish her the best.

But the friend who took the cake was all sweet tribute Courteney Cox, Aniston’s former co-star who shared an Instagram photo of herself, dressed like the star, complete with a blonde striped wig and extra-large glasses that she posed next to the birthday girl.

“No matter how hard you try … there is only one Jennifer Aniston. Congratulations my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️”, the star wrote the cute photo.

Even David Spade was impressed by Cox’s creepy resemblance to Aniston, as he placed in the comments section: “This is better than it should be. Well done.”

One of Aniston’s other co-stars from the beloved sitcom “friends, “Matthew Perry – who joined Instagram only last week – shared a throwback snap of the two with the caption, “Happy birthday, Jenny !!!”

It seemed to be a love party of the castmates of Aniston, while Reese Witherspoon placed a cute photo of the two with the caption: “Happy birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams. is much nicer with you in it !!! 💯❣️ “

The best buds recently played together in “The Morning Show” together with Steve Carell. The actresses worked together on ‘Friends’ for the first time, while Witherspoon played the younger sister of Aniston’s character, Rachel Green.

Ellen DeGeneres went on the Twitter route to share a message to Aniston with her characteristic humor, and wrote: “Congratulations, Jennifer Aniston. I can’t wait for our slumber party tonight. Portia has bought Mad Libs!”

This is the first birthday Aniston has celebrated since joining Instagram last October, which crashed temporarily when it announced its arrival on the platform.

Social media users were redirected to a page with the text “Sorry this page not available” after trying to follow the star.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble following Jen’s page – the amount of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope that the page will be operational again soon,” an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement on time.

Her first message was a great photo of the cast of “Friends”, who after dinner had a big smile with the caption: “And now we are Instagram FRIENDS. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻.”

Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston. I can’t wait for our sleep party tonight. Portia bought Mad Libs!

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 11 February 2020

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

celebrity throwback

Getty

Courteney Cox shares incredible Throwback ‘Last Supper’ Pic or Friends Cast Before Final Episode