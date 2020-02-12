Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston did not get her buoyant personality from a pleasant past. In fact, she credits her “insecure” children’s home for developing her positive attitude towards situations where things don’t go well.

During an interview for Interview magazine, Sandra Bullock praised the 51-year-old beauty for having “a way to boost joy and positivity” in her life.

Jennifer Aniston thanks her parents for an “insecure” childhood and here is why

When asked what the driving force behind this was, Aniston said: “I think it comes from growing up in a home that was destabilized and felt insecure.”

“Seeing adults be unkind to each other and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think:” I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling that I have in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else with whom I come in contact to feel that. “So I guess I have to thank my parents,” he said.

“You can be angry or be a martyr, or you can say: got Do you have lemons? Let’s make lemonade.”

When asked what could take her faster, Aniston said: “Turn on the television, listen to the news, read the newspaper, that can make me very sad and really angry.”

She drew up her answer by pointing out “the division that has been taking place” and “the complete chaos that exists.”

“When people show greed, bad behavior and lack of gratitude,” continued Brad Pitt’s ex-wife and Justin Theroux.

“It’s very difficult to put this in an eloquent way. When you see that people behave badly and hurt other people, that makes me very angry. And animal abuse, obviously.

Aniston also intervened in how he felt about the success of “The Morning Show.”

Aniston said that “she is not attached to a result” and said: “I think it is a real key to success in life, not to worry about landing, but to enjoy the experience. That is what we did. We were focused on doing something really great and interesting and a little daring, and try to be as honest as possible. But I think it’s about not having an attachment to the result. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!