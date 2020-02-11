Jennifer Aniston starts to feel ‘unsafe’ during childhood

Jennifer opened her childhood in a candid interview (Photo: Rex)

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she felt “unsafe” during her childhood.

The Morning Show star was opened in a candid interview by Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine, which states that she grew up in a “destabilized” household.

“What allows you to stay afloat and stay discouraged when things don’t go right away?” Bullock asked Jennifer.

To which she replied: “I think it is because growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, seeing adults unkind to each other and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think:” I don’t want to to do that. I don’t want to be that. I do not want this feeling that I now have in my body. I don’t want anyone else I ever came in contact with to ever feel that. “

“So I think I should thank my parents. You can be angry or a martyr, or you can say, “Do you have lemons? Let’s make lemonade.”

Jennifer’s parents, Nancy Dow and John Aniston, were particularly divorced when she was nine years old, and she had previously had her heartbreaking feud with her mother, with the two remaining until Nancy’s death in 2016.

The 51-year-old had made parallels with a “similar” mother-daughter relationship that was portrayed in her 2018 Netflix film Dumplin.

“One of the reasons I really loved the mother-daughter aspect of it (Dumplin”) was because it was very similar to what my mother and our relationship said, “she told The Sunday Telegraph in 2018.

Jennifer spoke earlier about her difficult relationship with her estranged mother (Photo: Getty Images)

“She was a model and she was all about the presentation and how she looked and what I looked like.”

Jennifer then compared her role as a former beauty queen with a grand daughter with that of her relationship with her own mother.

“I didn’t get out of the model child she’d hoped for, and it was something that really resonated with me,” she said.

“This little girl just wants to be loved by a mother who was too busy with things that didn’t really matter.”





