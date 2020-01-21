Jennifer Aniston shared on Instagram how she looked so good at Sunday’s SAG Awards and how she ended the night of celebrations.

The 50-year-old actress won her first SAG award when she won the best actress for her role as Alex Levy on The Morning Show, but admitted that the night had its struggles.

The former Friends star may have made headlines for her reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt, but she said staying in order was the biggest challenge.

Jennifer posted a before and after photo from the night on her recently opened Instagram page.

Jennifer Aniston is relaxed before the SAG Awards

(Image: Jennifer Aniston / Instagram)

The first picture shows her almost horizontally in the back of the car, which she took to the award ceremony when she tried to make her beautiful satin dress look perfect.

Jennifer flashed the peace sign before heading for a night that would delight many fans with a warm reunion with Brad.

The second picture shows the ivory dress wrapped over the side of her bathtub, along with her Fred Leighton jewels, the shoes she wore, and most of all the statuette she picked up.

Jennifer wrote with captions: “No wrinkles … tougher than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my colleagues gave me a gift that I appreciate and a night that I will never forget.

“Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow and our incredible cast and crew.”

Time for the tub after a festive evening

(Image: Jennifer Aniston / Instagram)

While a second season of The Morning Show is about to begin shooting, Jennifer added: “Let’s get back to work!”

When Jennifer accepted the award, she said to the audience, “Oh my god, that’s so incredible.

“Boy, have we managed to delve deeply into our own experiences and story and breathe life into these extraordinary characters.

Jennifer Aniston wipes a tear after winning a SAG award for The Morning Show

(Image: Getty Images for Turner)

“Who knew emotional breakdowns felt so good? It was literally seven months of therapy and 20 years of work. Thank you for seeing it.”

Brad watched her speech backstage and said “Oh wow” in response.

