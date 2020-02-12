Jennifer Aniston says she grew up “in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe”

Jennifer Aniston talked about her childhood and said she grew up “in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe.”

The actor responded to Sandra Bullock’s claim that she “has a way to stimulate joy and positivity.”

“I think it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe,” Aniston told Bullock for a piece published in Interview Magazine.

“Looking at adults who are unkind to each other,” she added, “and witness certain things about human behavior that make me think:” I don’t want to do that. “I don’t want to be that. I don’t want this feeling that I have in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else I ever come in contact with to ever feel it.”

She continued: ‘So I think I should thank my parents. You can be angry or a martyr, or you can say, “Do you have lemons?” Let’s make lemonade. “”

Aniston’s parents divorced when she was nine years old, and the actor has previously spoken about her complicated relationship with her late mother Nancy Dow.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph in 2018, Aniston said: “She was a model and she was all about presentation and how she looked and what I looked like.

“I didn’t get out of the model child she’d hoped for, and it was something that really resonated with me, this little girl who just wanted to be seen and loved by a mother who was too busy with things that weren’t that much. “

On Tuesday (February 12), Aniston’s Friends co-star Cox shared a photo of the couple together on Instagram on the occasion of the actor’s 51st birthday.

