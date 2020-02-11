Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock on Dating Tate Donovan

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock have more in common than just stellar working careers.

Bullock interviewed Aniston before Interview Magazine, and what resulted when read as a string of text messages that you would share with a good friend and then read again if you missed them – even if you were dating the same man.

“We tried to remember how we first met, and you and I had totally different memories,” Bullock said, while Aniston replied, “Let’s go back. I try to remember the year of the Golden Globes in that little restaurant CAA has always had that party. “

“Yes,” Bullock confirmed, “and we were introduced by our former friend. I say” our “because you and I both participated in this one person.” Aniston replied, “Yes, we did. That’s a nice way to say it.”

“We both participated Tate [Donovan], “Bullock noted, as Aniston repeated,” We both participated in Tate. “

Sandra joked that the actor – who made cameos on “Friends” appeared in “The O.C” and expressed Hercules in the 1997 Disney animated film – “was a very patient person since he went out with both of us.”

According to Jennifer, Tate seems to have a type. Indeed. Sandy pointed out that that type was “talented. Funny. Friendly. Introspective. Generous,” Jen added, they were also “architecture enthusiasts” and “interior design enthusiasts.”

Bullock took part in Tate for the first time when she was engaged to the actor after meeting the 1992 “Love Potion No. 9” movie; while Aniston participated in the actor, who was famous from 1995 to 1998 for her love interest Joshua to play on “Friends.”

Getty

The two in turn compliment each other in a way that feels new to society but not to them. “The conversation about women supporting each other and coming together is new,” said Bullock. Aniston agreed and added, “but I think we’ve been doing it for a long time.”

“When I landed in Los Angeles at the age of 20 and I fell into those girls who are still sitting around the table, they were on a different path,” Jen explained to her close friends. “I had never had a circle of women coming together and talking forever. I thought,” God, these people in California don’t shut up. They talk about their feelings and cry for each other, “I told myself.” Here I am, a girl who grew up in New York City, and now I am in Laurel Canyon, with a flowery dress and someone wearing a crystal my neck hit and sage burns around my head. I landed on Mars. “

“But I really think it was something that saved me,” she added. “This is a very difficult company in which we operate, which is not always friendly or inclusive or supportive. Often it is the opposite. I remember going to auditions and girls never wanting to share anything. Whether they would talk to you during your auditions to distract you when they knew you were trying to work on your things. “

Aniston said she spent her entire life trying to concentrate on the journey and not worrying about the outcome, “but as a woman,” Sandra noted, “we don’t often get second chances. But you have a career ahead all of these retained for years, and have arrived at a time when suddenly women realize their value at the counter. “

Jen admitted that the feeling was “exciting,” as her friend said, “We can go on. We no longer have a shelf life. Our shelf life is what we want. “

“We create that,” Jennifer said. “Our industry has broadened its horizons that way, and I think it’s because women got up and said,” We are mad as hell and we don’t take it anymore. “

“Think of the generation ahead of us,” she continued. “So many of those women were brought into the meadow when they were 40, and the fact that we are still working and at this point in our lives our most creative adventures ever begin – we rewrite that story that society has given us a little I remember that the messages for me, even in my 30s, were, “Don’t play a mother, and if you play a mother, make sure it’s a 3-year-old child.” “

But according to Aniston: “That is no longer the case. You have gone through the same career from the time you were in the 20th years. So this moment is happening. Whatever it is, we will never know, because who cares , it happens. In thirty years we’ll look back – “

“- And we will all be in the same nursing home,” Bullock interrupted. “I’ll help you with your teeth, you help me with my diapers.”

Click on to read the full exchange of the ladies here.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

Getty

NYFW 2020: all must-see celebrities and styles