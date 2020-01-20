Oh, what a night!

Jennifer Aniston there was one night that he would remember a long time in 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night! And not just the whole Brad Pitt reuniting something (!!!), the Friends icon is very pleased to have taken home as an award for her role on The Morning Show. What a great day for Jen!

As you might expect, then, sources are reporting on the 50-year-old star’s mixed emotions after a memorable night with fellow stars and talented actors. A source opened to Us Weekly about his emotional wave throughout the show, reporting (below):

“She was excited, excited and surprised as she explained how excited and excited she was. She also made jokes to reporters during the interview.”

Another insider, speaking to In Touch, added about Jen and glee’s unusual openness:

“The reporters commented that this was the happiest they had ever seen her, the best mood they had ever witnessed from the usual shy press, Jen more closed.”

And it makes sense, after all; the Dumplin star appeared genuinely surprised when she was awarded the Best Female Actor in a Drama. Quickly, he became a choke in his acceptance speech, in which he referred to his peers in the audience and his pride for the industry.

Married for five years until they divorced in October 2005, these two have definitely come within the last few decades, haven’t they ?! / (c) WENN

Talking to the media right after the awards show, the Office Space star was equally speechless about her time growing up in the entertainment industry, and what it all means to be in full circle today.

He even referred to his 56-year-old ex-wife Pitt in his comments, saying:

“We all work together, we have. And it feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer everyone on and keep working. No dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have much life, so it’s nice to come out and put on a nice dress and kind of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire everyone to move on – and like (Brad) said, it’s back to work tomorrow. “

Very beautiful!

You can watch Jen open up more about Brad – and in particular, her backstage view of her speech at the SAG Awards reception – in the video (below):

Awww! So cute!

(Photo by Adriana M. Barraza /WENN)