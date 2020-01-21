Jennifer Aniston spoke about how she found it to meet ex-Brad Pitt at the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday.

The 50-year-old former Friends star won the best actress award for her role in the Apple TV drama The Morning Show after her acting colleagues, including Brad, voted for her.

Regarding winning the award, she told ExtraTV: “We all grew up together, we really have it and it just feels like a really fun evening to celebrate, cheer and keep working.”

Jennifer went on to speak to Brad about her reunion, almost 15 years after the couple divorced after toasting Hollywood.

Brad and Jen meet at the SAG Awards

She added, “There are no dark hours, but you don’t really have that much life. So it’s nice to come out and put on a nice dress and celebrate, so to speak, your friends and their work inspire each other to keep going – and as Brad said , it’s back to work tomorrow. “

Jennifer had previously called Brad “cute” after hearing that he had seen her acceptance speech on a backstage monitor.

Brad Pitt stares at Jennifer Aniston as she wins for the Morning Show at the SAG Awards

The couple “broke the Internet” as they hugged each other behind the scenes and briefly held hands in the full glare of the cameras.

There was also a moment of joy for Jennifer when she enjoyed Brad’s joke about his marriage to Angelina Jolie in Hollywood during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time.

You could see Jennifer smiling and clapping lovingly after Brad joked that his character in the film “couldn’t get along with his wife”.

Brad said, “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part.

“The guy who gets high takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It’s a long way. Big.”

Jennifer Aniston is tearful after winning an outstanding actress performance in a drama series for ‘The Morning Show’

Regarding her marriages with Brad and Justin Theroux, which she had previously made in Elle Magazine in January 2019, Jennifer said: “My marriages have been very successful in (my) personal opinion.

“And when they ended, that decision was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes there is no luck in this agreement.”

