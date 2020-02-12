Jennifer Aniston: Celebrities want Starlet when she turns 51

Jennifer Aniston is a star that will surely make headlines wherever she goes. From her performances, to her love life and her recent debut on Instagram, the actress managed to make her presence known in the best possible way. Many are also talking about how the star looks divine at the age of 50. Well, now 51, when he celebrated his birthday on February 11. Having several friends in the industry now, Jennifer received birthday wishes from many people. including your friends co-stars. Here are everyone who wanted the star on his 51st birthday:

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared a funny clip of Jennifer from her show, The Ellen DeGeneres show and captioned it: “Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston. I can’t wait for our pajama party tonight. Portia bought Mad Libs ! “

Fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski wrote: “Happy birthday to this wonderful human Jennifer Aniston. From one of my first cover photos to some of the most recent, it was always an absolute pleasure.” He also published a series of photos he had taken of the actress, in which she looks impressive.

Jennifer’s jewelry designer and friend Jennifer Meyer also posted a photo wishing the star. She added: “A million kisses to my favorite Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday baby, I love you!”

Celebrity coach Leyon Azubuike also shared a picture of Jennifer and wrote: “There are no words I can say that can fully communicate how much they mean to me. And certainly not within this caption box. What an amazing year! Happy birthday my champion. “

Skincare expert Nyakio Grieco said: “Happy birthday to the friend who put Funday on Sunday, gives the best hugs, is the host with the best cheerleader, the most talented and kind soul. You are loved Jennifer Aniston! The best, brightest and incredible year so far! I love you. “

Producer Aleen Keshishian added: “Happy birthday to my amazing and amazing sister and friend Jennifer Aniston. I love you with all my heart.”

The famous hairdresser Chris McMillan commented: “Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston. 51 never looked as good, cute and as sexy as ever. I love this girl.”

Makeup artist Angela Levin wrote: “Happy birthday my love, my love, my golden sun, so many years that we are together and you still take my breath away.”

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon shared: “Happy birthday Jen! I couldn’t ask a best friend and partner to pursue my dreams. Life is much more fun with you!”

Friends co-star Courteney Cox also got in the car and wanted Jennifer. She said: “No matter how hard you try, there is only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend Jennifer Aniston! I love you!”

Lisa Kudrow shared: “Always beautiful and still getting more beautiful. Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston. I love you. Besides, I DON’T KNOW how to post a photo correctly.”

Matthew Perry wrote: “Happy birthday, Jenny!”

Jennifer is popularly known as Rachel Green from the hit television series Friends. The actress joined Instagram just a few weeks ago and broke the Internet. Fans could not be more ecstatic since the first image he shared was that of his Friends friends, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. I had also very accurately captioned the photo: “And now we are also friends of Instagram. Hello, Instagram.” However, fans didn’t notice her account until she commented on one of Matt’s photos that said, “You don’t have to # # me anymore.” And that is what made the ball roll.

