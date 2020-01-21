Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reveal Angelina Jolie hasn't broken up their marriage

Fans of Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been unable to contain themselves, since the two celebrities shared a sweet and candid moment at the recent SAG Awards. The incident comes a few days after the Golden Globes, where Jennifer was seen cheering on Brad as he received the award for best supporting role in a drama, for his performance in Quentin’s Hollywood Upon Once a Time Tarantino. Social media users quickly started spouting on it, and more so now that the two were spotted together at the SAG Awards. Now the world knows that Brad and Jennifer were a great thing at the time and were even married before canceling it in 2015. And although their marriage broke up because Brad cheated on Jennifer with Angelina, it was not exactly the case. According to Mirror UK, other factors contributed to the end of the relationship between Brad and Jennifer.

Jennifer recently revealed that there were many problems between her and Brad before Angelina even came on the scene. The former couple’s friends and family shared that they had been struggling for about a year due to their busy schedules, which prevented them from saving time and maintaining their privacy. They added that the two simply couldn’t be there for each other. In 2004, Jennifer was also filming the end of her most famous television show, Friends, which had wreaked havoc on her because an important part of her life with which she identified, was coming to an end. She struggled emotionally and needed the support of her husband, Brad, who at the time was filming for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and could not take time for her. Jennifer shared that he wasn’t even there for him during the filming of the latest episode of Friends.

While Jennifer needed care, Brad admitted that he was not in the right frame of mind and was bored with his marriage to the starlet. In a previous interview with Parade magazine, he said, “It became very clear to me that I intended to try to find a film about an interesting life, but I did not live a life myself. interesting. I think my marriage to Jennifer Aniston had something to do with it. Trying to pretend that marriage was something it was not. “Many Jennifer fans took the comments as pointing to his former wife, however, the actor was quick to apologize and said he was the one to blame. He added,” It I am sad that it was interpreted that way. Jen is an incredibly generous, loving and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship that I greatly appreciate. The point that I was trying to make is is not that Jen was boring, but that I was getting boring for myself and that I am responsible for it. “He added that there was also a lot of peer pressure from their friends, who wanted them. to be the “Perfect couple” but behind closed doors, the two were like any other average couple with their own set of ups and downs.

An insider close to the couple also told People magazine, “They have gradually lost touch as individuals. And despite their pleasant lifestyle and having everything they could want, they were not happy. They have lost their sense of themselves. Another friend of Jennifer and Brad shared that contrary to reports that Jennifer did not want a child at the time, it was actually Brad who did not want to become a parent. In the end, Brad decided to split up to understand who it was that Jennifer insisted on staying married.

