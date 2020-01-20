Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced fifteen years ago

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Sure, people keep telling me that it is a “new” year, but I want to politely reject it because there is a remarkable amount of evidence that we are actually going back in time. Take that: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are back in the news, largely due to the work of a brilliant Getty photographer who managed to capture this shot of the former couple behind the scenes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

If you ask about Twitter (which I would hardly ever recommend), Pitt’s placement in hand is the embodiment of longing and lust, since he clearly longs for his ex-wife. Can not you see it? Brad wakes up in the cold sweat in the middle of the night and takes an old photo of the two he keeps on his bedside table. “Jen …”, he whispers softly and stares wistfully at her face, caught in time.

Except not really?

Despite the fact that we as a society have not gotten over the messy and very public divorce that took place in 2005, the two of them are clear. No really, Aniston said exactly that. Multiple times. Indeed, for those of you who forgot it, she actually married and divorced another time after her relationship with Pitt ended.

The fact that Aniston received a SAG award for outstanding actress performance in a drama series for her Apple + series The Morning Show is most overlooked in all of these conversations about The Photo. I like celebrity dramas as much as you do, but maybe we should focus on Jennifer Aniston’s current career. I mean, that’s what Brad does.

(US magazine)

At a charity event over the weekend, Prince HarrFor the first time I spoke publicly about the decision he and his wife had made Meghan Markle made to step down from her positions as senior royals. Although the speech did not reveal anything shocking, Prince Harry took the opportunity to stand up to his decision to give priority to his family and to reaffirm his commitment to a service life.

But of course he is (perhaps unnecessarily) grateful for that.

“The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I grew up with so many of you and watched how you greeted Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life. “

Okay … we have all seen how racist Meghan was treated by the British press and the public during her relationship with Prince Harry. This happened after Harry lost his own mother, who struggled with similar treatment and eventually lost her life – without the added element of virulent racism.

You don’t have to be nice, Harry! Protect your family! (Us magazine)