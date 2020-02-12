Jennifer Aniston: 51 It never looked better than this!

Jennifer Aniston turned 51 on February 11, 2020 and decided to give photos of her recent photo shoot for Interview magazine to her social media followers. Jennifer Aniston, who has been a style icon since her days of being Rachel in Friends, probably never looked sexier than this. Dressed in an asymmetrical dress, Jennifer Aniston can be seen flaunting her chiseled abs and the perfectly curved straight line while holding her hair slightly up. While the second image is a strong statement in itself with the foreground of its face, the third image does not show the face of the fiery Jennifer Aniston dressed in a leather jacket and curly boots. However, it shows your beautiful hair and well toned legs.

Jennifer Aniston shared these photos on her 51st birthday saying “it turns out that 51 is quite fun.” Well, it’s not only fun, but also furious when you see Jennifer Aniston at her best at the age of 51. It definitely is not. It gets hotter than this! Or maybe it does. With Jennifer Aniston, you can never be sure.

In the same interview, Jennifer Aniston credited her safe childhood by turning her into a resilient person who always kept going. According to Jennifer Aniston, seeing adults disagree with each other assured her that she never wanted to do that to anyone else around her.

2019 has been a special year for Jennifer Aniston not only in terms of work and winning the Golden Globe Award for The Morning Show, but also for breaking Pope’s Guinness world record of having the fastest million followers. Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram on October 15, 2019 and posted a photo with the stars of her friends as her first post. Needless to say, Jennifer Aniston literally broke the Internet. At the time of writing, Jennifer Aniston has 27.7 million followers on Instagram (it sounds pretty good considering she joined Instagram less than five months ago).

