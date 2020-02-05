Jenelle Evans says that she does not officially return to her teenage mother

Jenelle Evans will not return to the Teen Mom franchise.

The reality star, who was one of the original cast members on Teen Mom 2 when he premiered in 2011, tells E! News that they will not return to the MTV series. This news comes after a year of many highs and lows for the reality star, including the death of her beloved dog, the temporary loss of custody of her children and the end of her relationship with David Eason.

“I no longer officially have a contract with MTV in April,” Jenelle tells E! News. “That was all I was waiting for to continue. As soon as April comes, I can start talking to other networks, thank goodness!”

A source shares the decision with E! News: “Jenelle and MTV have been going back and forth for months on their return to MTV and the Teen Mom franchise.”

“MTV told Jenelle that her contract with them ended forever in April. Jenelle will not be extended in April,” the insider continues. “This is MTV’s last word. Until then, officially, it cannot officially pursue opportunities with other networks.”

When asked to comment on Jenelle’s departure, MTV reissued his earlier statement about the 28-year-old film status.

“MTV ended the relationship with David Eason more than a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement said. “In addition, we stopped filming with Jenelle Eason from 6 April 2019 and we have no plans to discuss her story in the coming season.”

According to our insider, Jenelle “has the feeling that she has been dragged along” and “has waited for their definitive answer in this retention pattern.” And although she is “disappointed with how this ended”, the source shares that Jenelle “looks forward to being able to officially explore other TV options in April.”

Although you will not see her on Teen Mom, the source tells E! News that Jenelle “has been in conversation for other opportunities.”

The insider adds: “Regardless of the final situation with MTV, she is really looking forward to seeing what new opportunities there are for her.”

Watch E! News weekdays at 7 AM and don’t miss ours 2020 Oscars: E’s Inside Guide special Thursday 6 February at 10.30 pm!