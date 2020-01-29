Jenelle Evans Want to start this year on the right foot … with no misinformation about where he is in his life and career now!

One-time Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her possible return to the show on MTV, as well as other business ventures and more personal relationship issues with a new one YouTube the video was published on his channel over the weekend!

Related: Jenelle And David Eason Spotted Co-Parenting In Nashville! Whoa …

The 28-year-old proud momma has not withheld more than 24 minutes worth of answering questions from fans she asked last week on Instagram. And he really gave some newsworthy answers, !!

For one, she responded to a follower who wanted to know if (or when) she would return to Teen Mom 2 anytime soon. But Jenelle threw a curveball, indicating that maybe she was back on the reality TV show less than set in stone (below):

“I don’t know. I honestly have no idea, so sorry. I have nothing to tell you about it … I’ve talked to a few people here and no, it says MTV, doesn’t say who it is, but it’ll be Let’s see if there’s anything we can do in the future. (Specifically on MTV) I’m not really talking to them. We’re talking here and no, but we’re not talking too much. “

Whoa! That was a small surprise because previous reports indicated that he was back in after breaking away from the controversial former David Eason…

Speaking of exes, Jenelle described herself several times in the video as “lonely as hell,” and further clarified her current contact with the former baby daddy Nathan Griffith, who seems to be making his (second) move (again), now that David is out of the picture.

Related: Divorce Divorce Still Between Jenelle And David …

Jenelle said:

“He loves me (Nathan) and I don’t like him anymore. So, trying to keep things civil and just parenting, that is.”

All right!

He also mentioned what’s with David, pointing out that he still lives full time in North Carolina and adds more about their current status:

“Again, I’m just co-parenting, I’m trying to stay in court, I’m trying to keep things civil between all parties and I want to do my own thing. I’m not alone right now and I need to make an adventure. think about my future, my kids, and what I’m going to do in life and I don’t need any disruption.

Uhhhh, yes, Jenelle, they sure can! It took you so long to realize that ?! LOLz !!!

You can watch the whole thing (below):

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XOgst1M9kY (/ embedded)

So, there you have it!

What does U think, Perezcious readers ?! Will we ever see Jenelle return to TV ?? He is set to return with one of his exes, or something ?!

The Sound OFF on your captures the whole thing in the comments section (below) !!!

(Photo by Jenelle Evans /YouTube)