Jenas says that Spurs fans’ don’t allow Mourinho to be negative at home

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas says that Jose Mourinho has chosen the right approach to Man City this weekend, but that fans will not let him be so negative in the future.

Spurs entered the Premier League on Sunday under great pressure from Pep Guardiola, before a red card and quickfire goals turned the game and Spurs won 2-0.

In the beginning of the game, however, it was difficult to see anything other than a City victory, as they ruled in shots and brought Spurs back in a defensive form.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s red card was a turning point, before Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min scored a goal each to keep the three points with the home team.

But only 33 percent owns and three shots on goal the entire match – up to City 19 – is not something the fans often want to see despite the win, Jenas says.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 8

EPA

2/22 Serge Aurier – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7

REUTERS

4/22 Davinson Sanchez – 6

Getty Images

5/22 Japhet Tanganga – 7

AFP via Getty Images

6/22 Harry Winks – 6

REUTERS

7/22 Giovani Lo Celso – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Dele Alli – 6

AP

9/22 Son Heung-min – 7

Getty Images

10/22 Steven Bergwijn – 8

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Lucas Moura – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Ederson – 5

Action images via Reuters

13/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4

REUTERS

14/22 Fernandinho – 6

AFP via Getty Images

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Getty Images

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

17/22 Rodri – 5

Action images via Reuters

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 4

EPA

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

20/22 Riyah Mahrez – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

21/22 Sergio Aguero – 6

Getty Images

22/22 Raheem Sterling – 5

REUTERS

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 8

EPA

2/22 Serge Aurier – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7

REUTERS

4/22 Davinson Sanchez – 6

Getty Images

5/22 Japhet Tanganga – 7

AFP via Getty Images

6/22 Harry Winks – 6

REUTERS

7/22 Giovani Lo Celso – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Dele Alli – 6

AP

9/22 Son Heung-min – 7

Getty Images

10/22 Steven Bergwijn – 8

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Lucas Moura – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Ederson – 5

Action images via Reuters

13/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4

REUTERS

14/22 Fernandinho – 6

AFP via Getty Images

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Getty Images

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

17/22 Rodri – 5

Action images via Reuters

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 4

EPA

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

20/22 Riyah Mahrez – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

21/22 Sergio Aguero – 6

Getty Images

22/22 Raheem Sterling – 5

REUTERS

“Spurs fans won’t allow that kind of negativity in every home game,” Jenas said in his BBC Sport column.

“So (Mourinho) still has to work on the playing style on his part, but of course it still has many positive results this way.

“For example, look at Japhet Tanganga in the back left. He was basically told ‘you are not going anywhere’, so he had to stay behind for the entire match.”

Mourinho started his life at Spurs with three consecutive wins, but only achieved one win in six at the turn of the year before recent back-to-back wins in the competition.

Will encourages his team (Getty)

In Tottenham’s last home game, a 2-1 win over Norwich, the two teams shared an almost exactly even split and Spurs had one more shot than the Canary Islands, 14-13.

The Mourinho team is now playing Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, before resuming their league campaign on February 16 and their Champions League adventure three days later.

Spurs is fifth in the table, four points for Chelsea in the fourth, but Mourinho knows that there are still underlying problems, apart from the lack of a new No. 9 for Harry Kane.

They are only 12th in the Premier League this season for average shots per game taken, but have on average admitted the sixth highest number of shots.

Spurs are also at the bottom of the competition for target shots that result from set pieces, a surprising statistic given the perceived quality of delivery from some of their players.

.