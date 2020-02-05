Jeff Probst reveals the origins of the iconic line of Survivor

Jeff Probst has been with Survivor since the beginning of time – well, since the start of the show in 2000 – and now he reveals the origins of the long-running line of the show: “The tribe has spoken.”

Probst stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and in addition to revealing how to host Jimmy Fallon gave the CBS reality show one of the newest twists, he revealed where that iconic TV line came from.

“When Survivor started, Regis (Philbin) was working on Who wants to become a millionaire, and he had that sentence: “Last answer?” “Probst said.” And so I had a big white plate and I thought, “You must have our Regis line.” We had all those crippled lines, couldn’t think of anything. We are approaching with tribal advice and I am talking Mark Burnettand I said, “Mark, I have to have a line when we sniff the torch.” “

According to Probst, Burnett suggested something along the lines of: “Okay, clear that your tribe no longer wants you around.” Probst said that it didn’t really flow, so they were at an impasse. “And he says,” Well, I don’t know what to tell you, Jeff. The tribe has spoken. “And I went,” Aw, dude, you just said it: the tribe has spoken, “Probst Fallon said.

Probst said he almost got credit for it, but gave it up to Burnett when asked.

Survivor returns on Wednesday 12 February at 8 p.m. for his 40th season with Survivor: Winners at War. The edition contains 20 winners from the history of Survivor competing for a prize of $ 2 million.

Survivor is broadcast on Wednesday, 8 p.m. on CBS. Winners at War starts with a two-hour premiere. The Tonight Show is broadcasted at 11:35 PM on weekdays. on NBC.

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)