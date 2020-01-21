The continuous custody battle between the star “Flipping Out” Jeff Lewis and Edward Edward is getting uglier, while Edward both insists that he “stay quiet” while lying in Lewis at the same time.

On Friday, Lewis went public about the collapse of discussions through mediation toward a formal custody arrangement. They had worked for months under a temporary agreement for the 3-year-old daughter Monroe. The couple divorced in January 2019 after a decade together.

The reality star decided to open the open dispute about his SiriusXM radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live”. He explained to his listeners that he no longer agreed to some of the conditions in that formal arrangement – it has been ready to sign since earlier this month – and is ready to leave mediation altogether.

“I’m going to fight here to the bitter end,” Lewis said. “If I felt that the motivation was pure and this was about our daughter, I would be very open to mediation or whatever. But because I really believe that this (Edward’s) interest serves, I will fight it “

“If we have to go to court, we will go to court,” he added casually.

His main issue, he revealed, is all about how much time Monroe spends with each parent. The current Lewis enjoys a 70 percent advantage over Edward, who is looking for more equity. He claimed that Edward Monroe no longer even sees 30 percent of the time, so why should he get more.

And in a more subtle excavation, he added another argument: “I have put Monroe to myself and everything I do is focused on Monroe.” The implication is clear.

Plus, he thinks this is a “money-motivated” move from Edward. Apparently there is no written support agreement for children in their current guardianship agreement, so Lewis thinks Edward is trying to increase his percentages over time to also increase his financial support.

“Normally, when someone is caught up in the days and the hours and the percentages, it usually means there is some kind of motivation for child support,” he said.

While Lewis continues to broadcast their constant saga to the public, Edward insists that he intends to “be silent” for the sake of their daughter, and he did so by making a long statement People where he laid a little on his part and threw a few excavations at Lewis.

His full statement is:

I will remain silent about the issues related to our custody. To address the negative and defamatory statements about me, my interest would be above that of our daughter. The situation is exploited for attention, which is sad because it will only affect our daughter later. What I will say is that there are gross errors in the majority of what has been said.

Unfortunately, in situations like this, it is never possible to know who has the true story – or if it is somewhere in between – but it is unfortunate that the former couple is unable to reach a more peaceful agreement about the custody of Monroe. .

Hopefully both continue to do their best to keep things warm for her sake (as they did in the midst of the battle to celebrate her birthday) and that they can somehow leave this chapter behind so that the tension and anger and frustration have minimal to no impact on her.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery

Getty

16 famous trio revelations