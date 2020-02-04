Jeff Bezos paid almost Rs 12 Lakh in parking tickets in 3 years while building Dream Mansion

The Jeff Bezos mansion in Washington is nearing completion and when that happens, hidden costs for the acquisition of $ 23 million have been revealed – parking tickets.

While a driver in the United States can pay hundreds of dollars on average for illegal parking, the richest man in the world seems to have paid Bezos no less than $ 16,840 (about Rs 11.97,000) in a three-year period.

In 2016, Bezos purchased the former textile museum in the plush Kalorama in Washington DC, the home of Ivanka Trump and the Obamas. Although the purchase cost him $ 23 million, the immediately subsequent renovation cost him another $ 12 million. However, these were not the only costs for building the 34,000 square-foot mansion.

A study by the local news portal WUSA9 showed that between October 2016 and October 2019 the Bezos paid no less than $ 16,840 in parking tickets. And that’s just down his street. He paid a total of $ 18,000 (around Rs 12.80,000) for illegal parking at various other locations in the neighbor.

Several of the more than 500 tickets were given for parking in places with ‘no parking’ signs or in places reserved for other residents. Some tickets were also given due to traffic obstruction and pedestrian paths.

The report also stated that tickets worth $ 5,600, some of which date from several years, remain unpaid.

A representative of Bezos later confirmed to WUSA9 that all duties had indeed been paid.

Nevertheless, the contempt for parking can cause even more costs for the neighbors of the Amazon billionaire.

