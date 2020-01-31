Jeff Bezos from Amazon, already the richest person in the world, is now richer by billions

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

The richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, was billions of richer in minutes on Thursday as Amazon stocks soared in the expanded trade news of a killer quarter fueled by strong Christmas sales.

Bezos’ net worth increased by $ 13 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Amazon CEO is worth $ 129.5 billion at $ 2,100 per share.

Fourth-quarter sales and earnings depressed Wall Street estimates. Amazon announced that its earnings increased 8% to $ 3.3 billion in the three months that ended in December. Earnings per share were $ 6.47, exceeding analyst expectations of $ 4.04, according to research firm FactSet. Revenue increased 21% to $ 87.44 billion.

The winning streak helped Bezos overtake Bill Gates as the richest person in the world.

MacKenzie Bezos, the founder’s former wife, has unloaded around $ 350 million in Amazon stock, a share of about 1 percent of her Amazon stock, according to a recent filing with the U.S. regulators.

As part of the couple’s divorce last year, MacKenzie Bezos acquired a 4% stake in Amazon or approximately 19.7 million shares.

Amazon.com did more than just good financial results in the fourth quarter. The online retailer reported that it now has more than 150 million Prime members, an increase of 50% compared to when Amazon released the number 2018.

“Amazon exceeded expectations during the holiday quarter,” eMarketer analyst Andrew Lipsman said in a statement.

Revenue increased significantly with the introduction of Prime delivery the next day. However, the real surprise was the higher profits given the higher costs and competitive pressure in Amazon’s cloud business.

Amazon’s last milestone: 150 million Prime members

