Amazon wants to drop Donald Trump because of the technology company’s losing bid for a $ 10 billion military contract.

The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the cloud computing project in October. Amazon later sued and claimed that Trump’s interference and bias against the company harmed Amazon’s chances of winning.

The Pentagon prepared to make its final decision when Trump publicly waded into battle in July and said he had heard complaints about the trial and that the administration would “look very long.” He said other companies told him that the contract “was not offered competitively.”

Amazon is looking for more information about what happened before and after that review, including an alleged comment that surfaced in a book last year that said Trump told then Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis that he was “Amazon” from the contract “.

The company said Monday in a federal court in Washington that Trump has a “well-documented personal animus toward” Amazon, his CEO Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, which owns Bezos. Amazon says that Trump is the only one who can testify about the “totality of his conversations and the general message he conveyed” about the bidding process.

Amazon is also asking for Mattis, current defense minister Mark Esper, and other government officials to be dropped off in his indicting Monday at the US Court of Federal Claims.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately return requests for comment on Monday.

George Beauty University expert Steve Schooner said a statement by Trump “would be clearly relevant to the primary allegations underlying their lawsuit,” but that doesn’t mean it will happen.

“I can’t imagine this president for that statement,” Schooner said in an email Monday.

Amazon said Monday in a statement that it is important to discover what happened to maintain public confidence in the procurement process, as Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to interfere with government processes to promote his personal interests.

“The question is whether the United States President should be allowed to use the DoD’s budget to pursue his own personal and political goals,” the company said.

Associated press

.