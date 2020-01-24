Jean Paul Gaultier leaves a mark as he bows with the final show in Paris

The fashion fraternity and the rest of the world were impressed when fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier climbed the ramp for his last step as he packed his 50-year career with the power of stars worthy of the king of a half a century of fashion. Celebrities, socialites, publishers and you who’s who of fashion took their first places in anticipation of the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris for a spectacular show with surprise appearances by Paris Jackson who made his debut on the track, Boy George and Dita Von Teese among others. Jean Paul Gaultier shocked the fans and the fraternity when he announced his latest broadcast via Twitter and it goes without saying that he most certainly left his mark. Gaultier built his career on unexpected classics, reinvented and took even the most basic designs and transformed them into haute couture.

About his latest show, he said, “It’s going to be a party,” he promised in a short video on Twitter. And indeed it was. It has exceeded expectations. An orchestra was playing with a huge cast, and Boy George’s spectacular performance was truly the icing on the cake. On the runway, Irina Shayk, Jourdan Dunn and Bella Hadid walked alongside Khelfa, Karen Elson and Estelle Lefebure, models who rose to fame in the 80s and 90s. “I feel so much love today with all these old models who came and wanted to do my show, “Gaultier told reporters behind the scenes.

This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured, Haute Couture will continue with a new concept.

– Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) January 17, 2020

The final show paid homage to Gaultier’s previous iconic works, including the iconic conical bra and corset that the French designer created for the Madonna’s Blonde Ambition Tour. The designer has reworked curls for the muse Dita Von Teese, and even integrated into a black coffin guarded by models in black on stage. The coffin was opened to reveal the model Issa Lish, who was coming down the runway in a mini dress with puffed sleeves and ruffles.

“Sewing is not dead!” Gaultier said later, perhaps to clarify that his departure from the slopes does not mark the end of haute couture. Anyone familiar with fashion knowledge will know that Jean Paul Gaultier is a master of mixing the old with the new, which was evident with his redesigned version of the marine motif. Everyone was impressed by the genius show that the designer presented. Many tributes and thanks wished the way of the creator.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell paid tribute to the creator on Twitter: “So many years of incredible memories !! Every moment has been an honor and an absolute pleasure.”

So many years of incredible memories !! Every moment has been an absolute honor and pleasure The impact and inspiration you have left on this industry goes beyond words. Creative visionary. Industry leader. #LEGEND. Friend. We love you @JPGaultier # 50ans

– Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) January 22, 2020

Now 50 years is long enough to dominate the fashion scene and even if Gaultier may have retired from the runway, the 67-year-old creator continues to captivate the public with his “Fashion Freak Show”, a musical review that was created in 2018 and will soon move on to the last leg of its world tour – Russia. The show showcases everything the fashion world likes about Gaultier: his refusal to embrace conformity and his desire for something new. After his last parade on Wednesday, he told the media behind the scenes: “For me, it was a pleasure for me to party. And what a party it was.” But it doesn’t matter, it’s part of life. In life, you have to be a chameleon, ”he concluded.

