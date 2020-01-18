Jean Paul Gaultier announces his retirement after 50 years in fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier has announced that he will retire and that his next fashion show on January 22 will be the last.

The French designer shared his decision on Friday, tweeting: “This show that celebrates 50 years of my career will also be the last. But rest assured that Haute Couture will continue with a new concept. “

The announcement was accompanied by a video, in which the 67-year-old man said his latest fashion show during Paris Fashion Week will be “a great party with many of my friends” and “we will have fun until very, very late”.

Gaultier, who worked as Hermès creative director for seven years before focusing exclusively on his namesake fashion brand in 2010, finished the clip with the promise that “Gaultier Paris will continue.”

“Haute Couture continues!” He said, before revealing that he has a “new concept.”

“I will tell you everything later … All the little secrets … It will continue,” said the designer, finishing the video with kisses. “Bisous!”

Gaultier, who was born in the Paris suburb of Arcueil in 1952, showed his first collection in 1976, before establishing his own design house in 1982.

During his long career, the couture designer became known for overcoming the limits of male and female fashion, and for his work dressing celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Nicole Kidman.

In pictures: Jean Paul Gaultier collections

Conchita Wurst with French designer Jean Paul Gaultier at the presentation of haute couture A / W 2014

In pictures: Jean Paul Gaultier collections

The Austrian singer and winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, Conchita Wurst, uses a creation as part of the Jean-Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2014-15 couture fashion collection, presented in Paris

In pictures: Jean Paul Gaultier collections

Jean Paul Gaultier shows as part of the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture fall / winter 2014-2015

In pictures: Jean Paul Gaultier collections

Dita Von Teese presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2014 collection show

In pictures: Jean Paul Gaultier collections

A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture Fall / Winter 2013-2014

In pictures: Jean Paul Gaultier collections

A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier during the exhibition of the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 collection of Haute Couture in Paris

A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier during the exhibition of the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 collection of Haute Couture in Paris

A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier during the exhibition of the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 collection of Haute Couture in Paris

A model presents a creation by the French designer Jean Paul Gaultier during the show of the Spring-Summer 2013 collection of Haute Couture

10/11 In pictures: Jean Paul Gaultier collections

A model presents a creation by the French designer Jean Paul Gaultier during the show of the Spring-Summer 2013 collection of Haute Couture

11/11 In pictures: Jean Paul Gaultier collections

Collection of haute couture Jean-Paul Gaultier Fall-Winter 2012-2013 collection

Some of his most memorable moments include his design of the iconic Madonna’s “cone bra” from 1990, used during the Blonde Ambition tour of the pop star, and his time as a presenter on the television show Eurotrash.

More recently, the designer collaborated with Supreme to create a collection of pieces with bold prints inspired by punk.

1/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

2/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

3/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

4/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

5/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

6/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

20/7

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

8/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

09/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

10/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

11/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

12/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

13/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

14/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

15/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

16/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

17/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

18/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

19/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

20/20

Supreme / Jean Paul Gaultier

Gaultier’s retirement comes after he discontinued his men’s clothing collections and ready to wear in 2014 to focus on haute couture.

