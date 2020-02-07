“Jealous friend beat wife to death and then called her to the hospital”

Nicholas Forman is accused of killing his girlfriend, Sabrina Harooni. (Photo: NBC / Facebook)

A man killed his girlfriend in a jealous rage and then called her an Uber to a hospital, the police said.

Nicholas Forman, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Sabrina Harooni, in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Forman insisted that three women mistreated Harooni after arguing in a cafe on Sunday – but investigators said it was a lie to hide the murder.

The couple went to a bar to watch the Superbowl on the night of the murder and started fighting in a Uber on their way home after Harooni said he received a text message from an ex-boyfriend, police said.

In an interview with the police, the Uber driver said that Forman was furious and demanded that he see Harooni’s phone. He said he had dropped off the couple and the couple kept arguing in the street because Forman would not let his girlfriend enter the house.

Nicholas Forman is accused of murder in the first and third degree. (Photo: Montgomery District Attorney’s Office)

Harooni was hit hard that night and video from Forman’s phone indicates that he was her attacker.

In the video, Harooni is immobile on a lawn while a voice from behind the camera taunts her and says, “This is what cheating lies. Do you hear me?

The next morning, Forman dragged Harooni’s body to an Uber and told the driver to take them to the hospital, according to The Morning Call.

Hospital staff told police that Harooni’s body was “ice cold” when she arrived. There was a bruise on her neck, dried blood on her nose, and she showed signs of serious head injury. She was later declared dead.

Forman told the police that Harooni was seriously injured by the three girls from the bar who, according to him, came to their house and fought against his girlfriend. He added that she seemed fine until the next morning.

Forman claimed that three women had beaten Harooni to death after a fight in a bar. (Photo: Facebook)

He told the police that he did not get involved because he is on trial for driving under the influence and resisting arrests.

However, after the police arrested Forman after interviewing him and the Uber driver, the video then found on Forman’s phone. Reportedly, another video showed that Harooni lay face down in Forman’s house.

Researchers found a large bundle of hair that matched Harooni in front of Forman’s house. Inside they found men’s and women’s clothing covered with blood and dirt, as well as a piece of carpet, pillowcase and fitted sheets with blood marks.

Forman is accused of murder in the first and third degree, according to legal documents. It is unclear when he has to go to court.