JD.com is hiring 20,000 people who need jobs because the coronavirus outbreak is ongoing

The Chinese government has set itself the task of saving jobs as the outbreak of the corona virus disrupts companies and triggers shock waves in the world’s second largest economy. Now some of the most famous companies in China are taking in displaced people to cushion the blow.

JD.com, one of the largest Chinese e-commerce companies, has promised to open more than 20,000 new jobs. It hires warehouse workers, couriers and drivers.

The jobs are said to “minimize the impact of the epidemic on employment in the short term,” said JD.com in a statement, adding that they want to “support stable employment.” The company said some of the positions are temporary.

Dada Group, a local on-demand provider supported by JD, will create another 15,000 jobs.

JD.com’s supermarket chain, 7FRESH, will also target restaurant, hotel, movie theater, and retail store employees “who are temporarily closed due to the corona virus,” a statement said.

According to the company, these workers will receive new jobs at short notice, including sales people, packaging assistants and delivery couriers.

Alibaba announced a similar plan this week. An “employee sharing” program was launched on Monday, allowing those who work in the hospitality, catering, cinema, department store and various other companies to find temporary jobs within the company. It declined to estimate how many workers would be eligible.

Some workers have already found work through these initiatives. JD.com announced on Wednesday that its logistics unit employs at least 700 people from more than 10 companies. The company continues to work with partners, recruitment agencies, and restaurants to recruit more people in thousands of cities.

One of the company’s businesses, JD Daojia, a popular online service that supplies groceries and fresh products to supermarkets like Walmart and Aldi, will employ around 5,000 people to help pack orders.

The new measures help address two challenges at the same time. Online shopping has increased as millions of people remain in quarantine at home, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked companies in China to work on expanding digital consumption.

“It is JD’s responsibility to work with partners and help them and their employees get through this special time,” said Chunhua Cao, who heads the human resources department at 7FRESH, JD.com’s supermarket division.

The outbreak has now killed over 1,100 people and infected at least 45,000, mainly in mainland China.

More than a dozen cities were banned in late January to curb the virus, but the government is concerned that businesses will remain closed for too long. China’s economy is already in trouble, and analysts have warned that the virus could weigh heavily on growth this quarter and slow the global economy.

Xi said Monday the government will focus on stabilizing business and preventing mass layoffs.

In recent years, the government has announced that it will create 11 million new jobs a year to keep employment going.

This year is particularly important as it marks the completion of the government’s 13th five-year plan, which promised to create a “moderately prosperous society” and end poverty.

Older members of the Communist Party’s Politburo – the seven most powerful men in China – said last month that every effort must be made to achieve these goals in 2020.

– Eric Cheung and Laura He from CNN contributed to this report.