Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sport

The Utah Jazz and Forward Royce O’Neale have agreed a four-year extension worth $ 36 million per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

O’Neale, a 26-year-old little striker, should become a restricted free agent this summer. However, he worked out an extension with jazz that will keep him in his 30-year season in Utah.

O’Neale was an unsolicited free agent in 2015 and has grown from overseas to Utah’s G-League partner from 2015 to 2017. O’Neale made his Utah debut in 2017 and has since grown in rotation.

The 6-foot-4 striker has started in 39 games this season and is playing almost 30 minutes a night. O’Neale starts on Sunday with an average of 6.2 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Utah sits comfortably at No. 4 in the Western Conference. Now that the 3-D specialist and Mike Conley are healthy, jazz can concentrate on climbing even higher in the conference ranking.