Jayson Molumby, an underage Irish star, got rave reviews for Millwall

Irish teen Jayson Molumby deserves rave reviews for Millwall as he continues his climb to the master table.

The 20-year-old Waterford man was loaned to The Den from Brighton earlier in the season and had to pass his time to get a chance.

But the Irish Under-21 captain has become an integral part of the center of Millwall’s midfield in recent months, and it doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that this coincides with their rise.

A 2-0 home win against Reading that afternoon led them to seventh place behind Nottingham Forest due to the goal difference.

They are undefeated in their last five games in the championship and Millwall fans would love to keep the Irish submarine star:

