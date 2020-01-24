Photo: Bleacher Report

The Boston Celtics will be without three key players against Orlando Magic as Jaylen Brown, Enes Kanter and Jayson Tatum are all out with separate injuries.

Brown was the last of the three players to be excluded from the game because he had sprained his right ankle on January 20.

Kanter has a right hip bruise that he suffered on January 22nd.

He will also miss the team’s next game on January 26 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kanter will miss at least the next two games with a bruised hip.

– Mark Murphy (@ Murf56), January 24, 2020

Without a Kanter, the Celtics announced that they were taking Tacko Fall out of the G League to gain more depth on the forecourt.

Tatum suffered from a right groin on January 22, but said he felt better when his MRI came back clean.

As a result of these injuries, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward will have more responsibility for the game and Daniel Theis should see many minutes in the middle.