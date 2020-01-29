Jay-Z wears a pink suit for Roc Nation Grammys brunch

Picture: via Getty

Over the weekend, Jay-Z wore a suit for Roc Nation’s pre-Grammys brunch. The suit was custom made by Frère and looked very nice. The suit was definitely pink too, a fact that Jay-Z insisted on spinning for some reason.

People report that Jay-Z told a fan at brunch who complimented his pink suit that he wasn’t pink. “It’s purple, brother,” he said. “Mauve. It’s a wonderful day.”

There is a video with the complete suit:

Personally, I don’t think this suit is purple because she spends far too much time in her free time discussing the subtle color differences in every single Essie color. Merriam-Webster defines “purple” as “moderately purple, violet or purple color” or “strong purple” and the above suit doesn’t look the least purple to me.

Granted, years of blogging made my eyes sad and weak, so I signed up with Gizmodo Tom McKaywho says, “I would say pastel, clove or coral. If someone disagrees with me, they are wrong because I am a tetrachromate. “

McKay adds, “It is possible that it is described as salmon, but it is not orange enough. IMO, and in any case, all color words are made up, and salmon is mostly a euphemism for men so as not to admit that they are pink are. “

Well there you have it. Sorry Jay-Z! But the suit looks great! Naturally, Beyoncé looked better. [People]

Joe Giudice seems to deal with his split Teresa Giudice, his wife of two decades, just fine.

TMZ reports:

The ‘RHONJ’ star was in Mexico at the weekend called Isla Mujeres. That means Isle of Women … and, sir, has lived up to the name. Check it out – Joe, who seemed to be on a boy’s trip, was absolutely surrounded by adorable girls.

They were also very taken with the look of these photos and videos that TMZ received. At some point, Joe was seen dancing with some of the girls in a hotel called Izla. He was later spotted with a few other girls under a cabana on the beach. Heyooo!

