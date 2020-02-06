Jay-Z reveals his last conversation with Kobe Bryant was all about Gianna

Jay-Z saw Kobe Bryant less than a month before Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash, and their last conversation was all about how proud the basketball legend was at Gianna.

The rapper was asked about Bryant’s death while speaking at Columbia University on Tuesday evening, the question surprised him when he collected his thoughts.

“Just a wonderful person and was in a great space in his life.” Pic.twitter.com/QJ1PTqkPmq

– Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) 5 February 2020

“So Kobe was a man who looked up at me and we hung out several times,” he replied, saying that the two last saw each other on Jay-Z and Beyonce at home on New Year’s Eve.

“He was just in the largest room I saw him and he, one of the last things he said to me, was,” You have to see Gianna play basketball, “he recalled. “That was one of the most painful things because he was so proud and looked at his face, I looked at him and said,” Oh, she’s going to be the best female basketball player in the world. “

Jay-Z said that their death was very difficult for him and Knowles to take, and added, “I did that, and that is really very difficult.”

“That’s all I will say about that,” he added, saying that Kobe was “just a great person and found himself in a great space in his life.”

Roc Nation paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna on the day of the crash and called him “A transcendent global icon.” The company added: “Our deepest sympathies are with the Bryant family. First a father. Hold on tight to those you love. Rest in peace, Gianna. “

Knowles shared her own tribute to Instagram and shared a photo of the two in a basketball game with the caption: “I continue to pray diligently for your queens. You are a very missed beloved Kobe.”