Celebrities like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. On Saturday, several stars attended the party here before the 2020 Super Bowl.

While people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in California. He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among the nine people who died that morning.

Jay-Z, Kevin Hart and other Sport Lakers shirts with Kobe Bryant number 24 to honor him

At the Fanatics event, stars like Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Jasmine Sanders and others wore Lakers shirts with the famous number 24 of the NBA legend, reports eonline.com.

Tributes will not stop soon. Singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recently announced that they would honor him in a special way during the halftime show.

“I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday,” Shakira said at the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. “We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country.”

